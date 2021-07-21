Of sacrifice and devotion to Allah

The general population tends to associate only biryani on the platter with Eid. But, there’s more to know about the Feast of Sacrifice – Bakri Eid. NT BUZZ learns more

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

The 10th day of Zil Hajj (the last month in the Islamic lunar calendar) is celebrated as Bakri Eid or Eid al-Adha by the Muslim community.

The celebration of Eid has relevance in the Quran. It is the story of Prophet Ibrahim who was asked by Allah to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his devotion. However, just as he was about to sacrifice his son, Allah, satisfied with the devotion of both Ibrahim and his son to Him, provided a lamb to be sacrificed in place of Ismail.

And this act of sacrificing an animal has been continued since then to commemorate the piety and remind oneself to be ready to sacrifice.

Lawyer, Iftikhar Agha explains that in asking for the sacrifice of Ismail, Allah was testing Ibrahim on his attachment to anything that could compete with his love for Allah.

“Hence for this reason we are encouraged to breed the animal at our homes for some time, and the immediate effect is attachment to that animal. Sacrificing it revives the actual meaning of Eid al-Adha,” explains Agha.

While it is not a compulsion to offer ‘qurbani’ (sacrifice), it is prescribed for those who have been blessed with wealth (who is eligible to pay ‘zakat’), says Sayada Khan from Merces. “Some prefer to offer an entire goat while some offer a portion of the cow/ox slaughtered,” she adds. There are seven ‘qurbanis’ made of the cow and thus making it affordable to many.

It is interesting to note that this act of sacrifice requires the meat to be shared among the people, in three parts – needy, family and friends, and persons who belong to the same community. “We send money outside Goa where ‘qurbani’ is performed (cow slaughter banned in Goa) and it is our offering for Allah on behalf of the four family members and the two dead members,” Khan says. She tells us that it is through this act each year that they confirm their willingness to sacrifice whatever Allah asks of and to submit to Him completely.

The cost of sacrifice for a goat is `14,000 onwards and for one seventh of a portion of the cow/ox the cost is `2,500 upwards. “Since it is an obligation, most Muslims don’t defer from performing the sacrificial act which is carried through a portion of cow meat, along with distribution of money and goods to charity which is what the poor and needy need more instead of the meat,” says Khan.

The animal can be sacrificed within the three days of Eid, thus Eid al-Adha celebrations extend over three days. As per Islamic traditions the animal should be sacrificed during the day between dawn and dusk.

This Eid is special as it also marks the completion of Hajj pilgrimage. Every member of the Muslim community is expected to do this pilgrimage at least once in his or her lifetime as it is the central pillar of Islam.

While only those who undertake the pilgrimage journey to Mecca perform the Hajj, the act of sacrificing an animal is done by those performing the Hajj as well as those who are celebrating at home.

“Eid al-Adha is not just a time to feast but a time to proclaim the Sovereignty of the Almighty Creator, time to be conscious of ourselves, introspect on life values, and also to make a self-assessment of our commitment to the society especially those who are not as privileged as us. It is about monotheism, unity of humanity, and self-accountability,” says media professional Shoaib Shaikh.

He tells us that while both the traditions did not begin with Prophet Muhammad, as per the Quran, it was Prophet Ibrahim who was ordained by Allah to construct the Kaaba (the first mosque, the square structure in Mecca). “It was here that all those who believed in monotheism and One God were invited to Hajj, and thus the act of performing Hajj as a religious obligation has since then been in practice,” explains

Shaikh.

During Hajj, pilgrims enter into a state of spiritual purity known as ‘Ihram’ that is aimed at shedding symbols of materialism, giving up worldly pleasure and focusing more on the inner self over outward appearance. The pilgrims visit places called Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifa and Kaaba during the five days.

Another important component of the Eid al-Adha and the Hajj is the proclamation by the faithful of the sovereignty of Allah. Throughout the Hajj, the pilgrims and Muslims back home through the three days repeat multiple times: “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Ilallahu Wallahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa Lillahil Hamd’’ (Allah is the greatest, Allah is the greatest. There is no deity besides Allah and Allah is the greatest. Allah is the greatest and all

praises are for Allah only).

On the day of Eid, Muslims generally gather at either specified areas or mosques for congregational namaaz that is followed by sermon by the ‘Imam’ (priest) followed by supplications. This year due to the pandemic this will be the second year that there will be limited capacity allowed for namaaz. And thus it’s turned into family prayer, but the essence will remain the same.

After the prayers the Muslims usher into celebration mode by sacrificing the animal, visiting friends and families exchanging greetings, eating sweets (sheer khurma) and giving gifts, and spending in charity.