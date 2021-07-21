What is it about HIIT or High-Intensity Interval Training that makes it such a hit?

NT BUZZ talks to fitness pros to find out

ANNA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Better known by its acronym HIIT, High-Intensity Interval Training is having a moment and people everywhere are paying attention.

Health and fitness coach, Rosanna Dcosta describes HIIT as “any workout that alternates between intense bursts of activity and fixed periods of less-intense activity or even complete rest, in a short span of time, with simple or no equipment.”

The goal of HIIT, she adds, is not only to burn more calories compared to steady-state cardio but also to speed up your body’s repair cycle. Its popularity in recent years, she adds, can be attributed to the fact that “one burns more fat and calories in the two to four hours after a HIIT workout than after, say, a steady-pace run”. “So, if you’re looking to get out of a morning jog or if there is rain or lockdown restrictions that are stopping you, HIIT is the perfect solution with added benefits.”

Worth the hype

The average workout clocks in at 20 to 30 minutes making HIIT ideal for today’s fast pace life. “In addition, it promotes weight loss without loss of hard-earned muscles, it increases the body’s metabolism, it helps to improve blood circulation and fight type-2 diabetes symptoms, and it strengthens cardiovascular activity and boosts endurance,” says Dcosta adding that studies have shown that it also helps prevent ageing, boosts bone and joint health, and aids in mental and emotional well-being. That said, all good things need to be done in moderation. So also, don’t overdo HIIT, she adds.

Dcosta is a Personal Training Academy (PTA Global) Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) in Precision Nutrition with pre and postnatal certification and four-plus years of experience. “HIIT has been a game-changer for me and those I train. It has helped many people, especially women, to achieve their fitness goals in a short period of time. It’s a lifelong change and commitment to your wellness,” she says, adding that in introducing HIIT to her clients she has helped them let go of quick fixes, fad diets and trends and learn to be consistent and committed to their health and fitness.

The science behind HIIT

NASM-certified personal trainer and lifestyle coach, Ashwyn Barreto adds that during HIIT, one is basically performing an entire cardio workout in one-tenth of the time.

It is therefore the go-to exercise to burn fat, he says. “During a HIIT workout, a lot of the muscles undergo breakdown. After a HIIT session, the body is in a pretty dilapidated state. There are a lot of internal and external changes that are happening – changes in hormonal level, changes in blood circulation, and elevation in one’s basal metabolic rate (BMR),” says Barreto, adding that to restore the body to its normal, resting level of metabolic function also known as homeostasis, oxygen is required.

“The body undergoes the breakdown of fat through a process called lipolysis to produce oxygen which is consumed post-workout to repair muscles. This phenomenon is known as Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC) and it triggers weight loss,” he says.

Exercise with caution

But HIIT workouts are not recommended for absolute beginners unless they go through low-intensity interval training weeks before they start with HIIT, cautions Dcosta. Similarly, working out with the wrong form can increase the risk of injury, she says, adding: “HIIT often pushes your body to its absolute limits and hence your body may enter fight or flight state if performed wrong.” To avoid this, it’s highly recommended to first learn it perfectly from certified and experienced trainers. To make the most out of a HIIT workout, Dcosta says, consistency is key. “It’s also crucial to develop a blend of high and low-intensity cardiovascular training that’s tailored to you and your fitness goals.” She also adds that one should avoid doing HIIT if they’re pregnant, suffering from specific joint pains or if they have recently gone through surgery.

With HIIT, the exercise options are endless as well. But Barreto reiterates that HIIT isn’t suitable for beginners. Since HIIT requires high levels of efficiency, there are higher chances of injury if not done the right way, he says. “Due to its high intensity, HIIT requires that your body be at optimal efficiency. You need to be at the top of your game to be doing HIIT,” he says. “The body takes a lot of time to recover from HIIT, therefore, a beginner should not be doing HIIT daily. It should be done once or twice a week at maximum. During other days of the week, one should alternate with something that is more

medium-intensity.”