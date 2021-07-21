Carmelites celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Carmel

NT BUZZ

The Carmelite Monastery, Margao celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel with a masses in English and Konkani. Both masses were live streamed on the feast

day.

The festal mass in English was celebrated by superior of the Carmelite Monastery, Fr Silvestre D’Souza. He highlighted the virtues of Mother Mary and appealed to the faithful to imbibe them to be in union with God. He also touched upon the historical aspects of the feast.

The festal mass in Konkani was celebrated by superior general of the Society of Pilar, Fr Seby Mascarenhas sfx. During the homily, Fr Mascarenhas appealed to the faithful participating in the Eucharistic celebration through television and YouTube channels, to strengthen their relationship with Jesus and help the needy. “The scapular is a sign of Mother Mary’s protection. Mother Mary is our powerful intercessor before God. She will intercede for us in our difficulties,” he said. Stating that relationship means respect, he further urged the faithful to imbibe the virtue of respect and concern, which Mother Mary had shown towards the others.

The choir for the English mass was led by Daniela Fernandes while the choir for the Konkani mass was led by Leena Gomes.

During the novena days masses were live streamed via the monastery YouTube Channel. Fr Edson Fernandes, Fr Ashley Alfonso, Fr Macson Fernandes, Fr Kenneth Teles, Fr Nelson Lobo OFM Cap, Fr Tony Fernandes sfx and Fr Agnelo Pinheiro preached on the theme the Ten Commandments in Konkani while Carmelite priests, Fr Silvestre D’Souza, Fr Ronald D’Souza, Fr Alvito Fernandes, Fr Anthony D’Souza, Fr Jeevan Tauro and Fr Fantino Pereira preached in English.