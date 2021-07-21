SC rejects petitions filed to review judgment cancelling mining leases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a major setback to the Goa government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the review petitions filed by the state government and a mining company, Vedanta Limited, seeking review of the 2018 order that cancelled 88 mining leases.

In a judgment delivered in February 2018, the apex court had cancelled the renewals granted by the Goa government to 88 mining leases. The renewals were done in haste and without application of mind, the court had ruled.

The apex court dismissed the review petitions on grounds of limitations as well as merits while objecting strongly to the delay in filing of the review petitions. The court also took objection to the fact that the pleas were filed after both the judges, who passed the original order had retired.

The apex court bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice M R Shah said in the order, “In accordance with Rule 2 of Order XLVII of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, an application for review of a judgment has to be filed within thirty days of the date of the judgment or order that is sought to be reviewed. No cogent grounds have been furnished for the delay between 20 and 26 months by the two parties in filing their applications for review. The judges comprising the two-judge bench in Goa Foundation II, Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, retired from this court on December 30, 2018 and May 6, 2020, respectively.”

“The state of Goa preferred its four review petitions in the month of November 2019, after Justice Madan B Lokur’s retirement, while Vedanta Limited preferred its four review petitions in the month of August 2020, right after Justice Deepak Gupta’s retirement. Such practice must be firmly disapproved to preserve the institutional sanctity of the decision making of this court. The review petitioners were aware

of the decision of this court,” the apex court said.

It further said, “Keeping in mind the above, we are inclined to dismiss these review petitions on the ground of limitation alone. However, in any event, we also find that no legitimate grounds for review of the judgment in Goa Foundation II have been made out, and dismiss these review petitions on merits as well.”

The state government chose to file the review petition only in late 2019, nearly two years after the original judgment was passed. Vedanta Limited too filed its review application only in 2020. The Goa government’s application was filed with a delay of 650 days, while Vedanta’s review plea was filed with a delay of 907 days.

“The review petitions have been preferred by the state of Goa (Diary No 41515 of 2019 and Diary No 41517 of 2019, both with a delay of 650 days and Diary No 41453 of 2019 and Diary No 41545 of 2019, both with a delay of 651 days) and by Vedanta Limited (formerly known as M/s Sesa Sterlite Limited) (Diary No 18430 of 2020, Diary No 18435 of 2020, Diary No 18438 of 2020 and Diary No 18447 of 2020, all four with a delay of 907 days) against the judgment of a two-judge bench of this court in Goa Foundation vs Sesa Sterlite Limited & Ors, pronounced on February 7, 2018,” the apex court said.

It may be noted that the apex court had quashed 88 mining leases granted by the state government, over violation of norms. The apex court had observed, “The second renewal of the mining leases granted by the state of Goa was unduly hasty, without taking all relevant material into consideration and ignoring available relevant material and therefore not in the interests of mineral development. The decision was taken only to augment the revenues of the state which is outside the purview of Section 8(3) of the MMDR Act. The second renewal of the mining leases granted by the state of Goa is liable to be set aside and is quashed.”

The court had held that the mining leaseholders, who were granted the second renewal in violation of the decision and directions of the apex court were given time to manage their affairs and could continue their mining operations till March 15, 2018. However, they were directed to stop all mining operations with effect from March 16, 2018 until fresh mining leases (not fresh renewals or other renewals) and fresh environmental clearances could be granted.

Records disclose interesting information regarding the second renewal of mining leases. The records indicate that except 13 mining leases, all the others were renewed after publication of the draft Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2014 on November 17, 2014.

The apex court had observed that of the 13 mining leases renewed in November 2014, it was found that according to the state of Goa, all of them were Category-I violators (except Geetabala M N Parulekar, who was a Category-II violator).

The apex court had also observed that the very large number of renewals granted over a comparatively brief period was a clear indication that the state did not have “mineral development” in mind but some other non-statutory interests while taking the decision to grant a second renewal to the mining leases. The haste with which the state took its decision also needs to be understood in the background of the fact that mining had been suspended by the state in September 2012, that is, more than two years prior to the grant of second renewals. The urgency suddenly exhibited by the state, therefore, seems to be make-believe and motivated rather than genuine.

It may be noted that the apex court had set aside the judgment and order dated August 13, 2014 of the High Court of Bombay at Goa and observed that the High Court proceeded on the erroneous basis that it could direct the state of Goa to grant a second renewal to the mining leases notwithstanding the direction by the apex court.

The apex court had directed the state of Goa to take all necessary steps to ensure that the Special Investigation Team and the team of Chartered Accountants, constituted pursuant to the Goa Grant of Mining Leases Policy 2014, give their report at the earliest. It had also directed the state government to implement the reports at the earliest, unless there were very good reasons for rejecting them.

The state of Goa will take all necessary steps to expedite recovery of the amounts said to be due from the mining leaseholders pursuant to the show-cause notices issued to them and pursuant to other reports available with the state of Goa including the report of Special Investigation Team and the team of Chartered Accountants, the apex court had said.