CM positive about restarting mining by way of auctioning

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Following the dismissal of a review petition on mining matter by the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state government will resume iron ore mining activities through the mining corporation as well as by auctioning the mining leases as soon as possible.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said the apex court has dismissed the review petitions filed by the state of Goa and a private company on the grounds of a delay of 20 to 26 months in filing

the pleas.

“We honour the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the government will work towards resuming mining activities in the state as early

as possible.

Sawant informed that the Goa Mining Corporation Bill will be passed in the three-day assembly session commencing on July 28.

“Once the corporation starts, the mining operations will commence in the state through the auctioning of mining leases as well

as through the state-run corporation, based on inputs by way of geo-scientific exploration to be carried out by the Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) regarding ore reserves in the state.

Sawant further added that after taking charge as the Chief Minister in March 2019, he filed the review petition as soon as he realised that the same was not filed.

He said the government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the MECL, which will soon carry out a survey of ore reserves in the state through geo-scientific exploration, and a report regarding the same will be submitted to the mines and geology department. “As we start receiving reports about leases through MECL, the government will start auctioning,” he said.

Sawant blamed the then Congress chief minister Digambar Kamat for not renewing the iron ore leases in 2007. “Congress government had put the mining issue in a mess. If Congress government had renewed the leases on time in 2007, this situation would not have arisen. Because of the then Congress government, people in mining belts are suffering,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he is aware of the situation in the mining belt and his government is serious about resuming mining activities as soon as possible. “I have done a lot of work than any past chief minister to resume mining activities in the state,” he claimed.