BJP fooled Goans: Cong

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said the dismissal of the review petition by the Supreme Court has vindicated the stand of the Congress party that the BJP-led government was bluffing on resumption of mining activities in the state.

“BJP used to make promises on restarting mining when elections were round the corner. They kept giving false hope and mining dependants continued to believe in what BJP was saying. We repeatedly had been saying that the then chief minister late Manohar Parrikar and his cabinet, along with their national party leaders, were involved and they had no interest in resuming mining activities. They were just

fooling the people and the same has been vindicated by the top court,” Chodankar said addressing a press conference in Panaji along with Congress legislative party leader Digambar Kamat, chairman of co-ordination committee Ramakant Khalap and others.

Chodankar alleged that mining activities in Goa were stopped abruptly in 2012 by the then chief minister late Parrikar to target people belonging to Bahujan Samaj.

“The Supreme Court pointed out that the review petitions have been preferred by the Goa government with a delay of 650 days and in the case of the other petition, the delay of 651 days by Vedanta and 907 days in the case of Goa Foundation versus Sesa Sterlite. So this very clearly shows that government was never serious about restarting the mining operations,” Khalap said.

He questioned as to why BJP failed in bringing an ordinance or floating a mining corporation as promised by them so as to make a legal way for full-fledged mining resumption in the state.

“The government of India favours auction of mining leases and the government of Goa talks entirely against it. So all this was going on to fool people of Goa. With the stoppage of mining in 2012 and subsequently unemployment rising sharply, the government has taken loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore. Goa has been ruined as a result of malicious decisions of the BJP government,” he said.