The plumber girl

Athlete Christie Dias from Santa Cruz has put her sports career on hold and is now doing plumbing work for a living. NT BUZZ learns why she chose the trade and more

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Inability to find a job in sports has led Christie Dias to leave the sports career behind and take up plumbing

for a living.

A BA graduate, Dias has completed her diploma in volleyball coaching from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Bengaluru and then also went on to do Bachelor of Physical Education or BPEd from the Aurangabad University. She later worked as a physical education teacher at a government school for five months and as a volleyball coach for three different institutes. “Since class 4, I have always been keen on playing sports. From 2008 (in class 8) to 2018 I represented Goa in volleyball. And I was a captain for Goa a couple of times,” she says, adding that she even played beach volleyball twice at the Lusofonia Games in Portugal and Goa.

However, after completing contract jobs, she was not able to find a job in her field. And so, to stand on her feet she chose to do plumbing. “I don’t know how plumbing came to my mind. I printed my plumbing work visiting card without any knowledge of plumbing thinking I will take help from Subhash, who stays on rent at my place. He takes plumbing projects and I used to go with him to learn the trade and he helped me to learn this skill,” she says.

But even after she learned plumbing, she did not manage to get a job in plumbing due to gender stereotypes. So Subhash gave her maintenance work. “I believe gender doesn’t matter when it comes to any work. But since the plumbing trade is a male-dominated field, I was a little more worried about getting work but I didn’t give up. I started with maintenance work with Subhash and slowly people started recognising me and my work. Now people take my work seriously and recommend my name to others as well,” says Dias, who is today happy to be a plumber. Interestingly, she initially had to hide her new line of work from her parents. “I told them about it first but they did not allow me to go to work. So, I used to tell them that I was going for coaching classes when I was in fact going to do plumbing work,” she says. However, over time her parents assented to her line of work. “I used to leave after six in the evening saying I have some work to do and come back late and so over time I was forced to tell them the truth. They were hesitant at first but then they agreed because even after trying so many times I wasn’t getting any job,” she says. Dias also had to face harsh comments from other family members. “One of my family members said that by doing plumbing I was spoiling the family name,” she reveals.

Another person told Subhash not to support or teach her because she is a girl. “He was worried that I would get more work, especially since I am a Goan too,” she says. But Dias pays no heed to the naysayers. “People are always there to comment. You just have to ignore those who demotivate you. If I listened to them, I would be sitting at home only,” she says, adding that she is not at all ashamed of her line of work. “In fact, I feel very proud,” she declares.

It’s been two years now since the 29-year-old is doing plumbing and she wants the trade as her lifetime career along with sports. “I wish the Government of Goa would give me a job in sports and support me in plumbing as well so that I can motivate more girls, and also change the mentality of people that girls can’t do plumbing” she says.