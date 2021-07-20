On the funny side

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

If you’ve grown up in India, chances are you’ve spent a good part of your life being compared to the neighbour’s son/daughter, be it in studies, jobs and even marriage. Or you’ve discovered that your family owned crockery sets you knew nothing about till guests came over to stay. Or suffered through various rituals to ward off the evil eye. These, and many more such characteristics, unique to our culture find place in Samiksha Mandurkar’s new book

‘The Brown Life’.

Having previously had her poetry ‘Beaut Thou Dark’, published in the annual anthology of poems ‘Fragrance of Life’, the idea of ‘The Brown Life’, says Mandukar, came about during the lockdown months as she listened to the tales her parents narrated to her about their younger days.

“I was lucky enough to live some part of my life in this simple way, prior to the age of gadgets. And I wanted to spread this nostalgia of these older times and also the funny things we browns live through. This is always a topic of never-ending discussion and always puts a smile on people’s faces,” says Mandurkar, who then began penning her thoughts on things that especially amused her about the lives of browns, ultimately leading to the birth of her book ‘The Brown Life’, which she self-published through Notion Press.

“Everybody is not an ardent reader, but everybody loves to read something that hits their heart in a different way, or something that they can relate to. I always had a goal to make at least one non-reader get interested in reading,” she says, and this is what she hopes to accomplish with this new book. “I like to build the castles of sentences in a way that makes you want to visit the entirety of it, efforts to bring interest in reading sort of.”

And having always loved the joys of writing right from her school days, the Ponda-based Mandurkar, who is an engineer by profession, also runs a blog ‘Elegantly Messed’, which she says is about “loving the beautiful mess that you are”. “Writing is my way of meditation and escape route of sorts. I always have a handful of readers waiting for my

posts. That is the kind of reader, any writer requires as a whole,” she says. And indeed, she adds, while self-publishing has definitely been a huge help for new authors, a reader’s appreciation is also important. “Everybody should have at least half an hour to read the various authors who try to put their thoughts on paper and never forget to appreciate or tell them how you feel they can write better. Words of appreciation do wonders,” she says.

Meanwhile, Mandurkar will continue to put pen to paper and create

more books.

“I have a few ideas making their way to the pages,” she says. “I am currently trying to enter the world of suspense and mysteries, so let’s wait to see what unfolds next.”