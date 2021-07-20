Applications invited for literature awards

NT BUZZ

Konkani Bhasha Mandal has invited applications for its annual awards in the field of literature. Every year the Mandal gives three awards in the field of literature which includes books on poetry, stories, essays, one act play, novels and tiatr besides one award for children’s literature, one award for translation, and one for column writing.

The awards have been instituted in the name of Late Narsinha Damodar Naik, Late Rock Barreto, Late Felicio Cardozo, Late Manoharray Sardesai, Late Chandrakant Keni, Late Jose Piyedad Quadros, and Late Ramnath Manerkar by their family members or well-wishers.

The applications for the literature and children literature awards are invited from books published between January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020. Books in Devnagiri as well as Romi script will be considered for these awards. Only Goan writers and publishers will be considered for these awards.

Writers or publishers may send four copies of his/her book to Secretary, Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Konkani Bhavan, Shankar Bhandari Marg, Vidhyanagar, Ghogol, Margao Goa by July 30, 2021.

Keeping in mind that some authors do not send their copies voluntarily, the judges will be entitled to consider any such books published during the timeline. KBM also invites nominations from readers which are passed on to the judges to help them in finding the best books for the award.

Books which have been awarded Sahitya Academy Award or any national awards similarly compiled books will not be considered for the award. Authors who have already received Mandal’s awards before will also not be considered

for the award.

The Mandal has also invited nominations for the awards in the Seva (Konkani service), Shikshak (teaching), Patrakarita (journalism), Karykarto (worker) and Stambhlekhan (columnist) awards. The nominations for these as well as literature awards may be sent to the Mandals office or emailed to [email protected] by July 30, 2021 with some information about the person being nominated. These nominations will be handed over to the panel of judges who will consider it for their

final choice.