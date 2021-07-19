Nod for 10 extra students in each division of Class XI

No permission to HSSs to start new divisions: Chief Minister

Panaji: The 7.03 per cent increase in the passing percentage of the SSC result, this year as compared to last year’s class X examination outcome has prompted the government to allow the higher secondary schools (HSSs) in the state to admit ten extra students in every division of class XI.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the department of education will allow every higher secondary school to admit ten extra students in each division of its class XI, for the current academic year. “However, no permission would be given to start new divisions,” he added.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio, said that most of the parents, including those residing in rural areas desire to admit their wards to higher secondary schools from urban areas, even though the quality of education as well as the infrastructure of such schools in rural areas has improved tremendously and is no different from those in urban areas.

“On an average, the division-wise number of students in the higher secondary schools from rural areas is 20, while this number is 50 in urban area higher secondary schools, which sometimes goes up to 70 students per division,” he maintained, appealing to the parents from rural areas to admit their children in higher secondary schools located in their respective areas, so as not to unnecessarily burden such urban institutions.

The Chief Minister said that in this way, no one would have a problem as regards admission to any stream of class XI, this academic year, even though a large number of students have cleared the SSC level. “The government is committed to provide admission to all such students at class XI,” he noted.

Last year, a total of 17,554 regular students had passed the SSC examination with passing percentage of 92.69, while this year 23,900 regular students have cleared this exam, with passing percentage of 99.72. This shows an additional 6,346 students requiring admissions to class XI, during the academic year 2021-22.

Even if some of these students opt for diploma courses in Polytechnics, the number of students seeking admission to class XI would be much more as compared to last year.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said the department of education has already started counselling exercise for students, who have recently cleared the SSC level through their internal assessment marks.

“The counsellors are conducting aptitude test for these students and advising them to take admission for the courses accordingly, based on the liking or inclination of the individual student and his or her capability to undergo a particular course,” he informed, adding that many of the students are now opting for vocational courses, and some of them earlier had no knowledge about existence of a course for sailors, or for that matter, many other courses.

Meanwhile, the higher secondary schools in the state have begun admissions to arts, commerce and vocational streams, for class XI.

The admissions to science stream will be given based on the result of a common entrance test, to be conducted shortly.

During the academic year 2020-21, altogether 104 higher secondary schools in Goa had 18,930 students in class XII, with 5,741 in commerce stream, 4,973 students in arts stream, 4,965 students in science stream and 3,251 students in vocational stream. This very academic year, class XI had nearly 20,000 students studying in the four streams.

It is expected that this academic year, between 22,000 and 24,000 students would be seeking admission for class XI.