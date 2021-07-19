MGP will decide on alliance by November

Deepak rules out allying with BJP, Cong

Ponda: Stating that it would be too early to talk about an alliance with any party right now, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president Deepak Dhavalikar on Sunday said MGP will decide on alliance for the forthcoming 2022 state assembly elections by November this year.

“Whether it’s Aam Aadmi Party or any other party, a decision will be taken by the central committee in November,” Dhavalikar said speaking to this daily.

He further said that presently the MGP is more focussed on strengthening the party and reaching out to more and more people rather than deciding on an alliance.

There has been speculation that the MGP may ally with AAP following a meeting of Deepak Dhavalikar and Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, senior leader of MGP, with AAP’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he visited the state recently. However, nothing has been decided yet, said Deepak Dhavalikar.

He, however, made it clear that the MGP is in no position to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party or Congress party in the present situation. “BJP has poached our MLAs and damaged our party, while in case of Congress, there is no clarity on whether their leadership or party has internal division,” Dhavalikar said.

Terming AAP as a good party, he, however, said there were no talks on alliance during the meeting with Kejriwal. “Elections to the state legislative assembly are seven months ahead and arriving at a decision on alliance now would be too early; it will be premature to talk about it too,” Dhavalikar said.