HSSC result today

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the HSSC 2021 result on July 19.

Chairman of Goa Board Bhagirath Shetye told this daily that the Goa Board will formally declare HSSC 2021 exam results on July 19 at 5 pm.

Shetye said he would be making presentation on the analysis and other features of the result before the media, at the office of the department of education.

A total of 18,195 students in four streams had registered for the HSSC 2021 examination.

The government had cancelled the HSSC exam, this year due to the ongoing corona pandemic and the students were evaluated based on their internal performance marks as supplied by the respective schools.