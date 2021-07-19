GHRDC only corporation to create jobs during COVID times: CM

Valpoi: Goa Human Resource Development Corporation (GHRDC) is the only corporation which has created jobs during unprecedented times of COVID-19 and will recruit more than 1,500 security guards in the corporation in coming days, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He further said the GHRDC will be registered with Skill India Mission.

Sawant was addressing a convocation ceremony of 85 security personnel, organised by GHRDC. Others present included GHRDC managing director Narayan Navati, FTS principal Dr Amar Heblekar, GHRDC director Sarvesh Parab and Valpoi community health centre’s health officer Dr Shyam Kankonkar.

Speaking further, Sawant said that security guards trained by GHRDC will have better chances of getting jobs. “At present, there are over 3,000 security guards employed in different parts of the state, while over 250 women are working as utility staff,” said Sawant.

Sarvesh Parab said the GHRDC has done a commendable job in providing job opportunities to middle class unemployed youth in the state and that there would be better job opportunities in the private sector in the near future.

It may be recalled that in 2012, the GHRDC was started and in 2015, the first security guards batch passed out.

This is the tenth passing batch of 85 security guards of division third who have joined government service while training of new security guards will start from Monday.