Entries invited for IFFI

Indian Panorama section

Panaji: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited entries for the Indian Panorama section of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa, in November, later this year.

The Indian Panorama section is a flagship component of the International Film Festival of India under which best of contemporary Indian films are selected for the promotion of film art.

IFFI 2021 will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

The last date to submit these applications online is August 12, 2021, and the last date for the receipt of the hard copy of the online submitted application, along with other requisite documents is August 23, 2021.

A set of guidelines has to be followed while submitting films for the 2021 Indian Panorama section.

The date of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passing the film or completion of production of the submitted film should be during the last 12 months preceding the festival, that is August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

Films not certified by CBFC and produced within this period can also be submitted. All films must necessarily carry English subtitles.

The objective of the Indian Panorama section is to select feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence, for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes, Specialised Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.