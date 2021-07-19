Curfew extended till July 26; casinos to remain closed

Panaji: The government on Sunday extended the state-level curfew for another week, up to July 26, without any additional relaxations. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant giving this information tweeted, “The state level curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, on July 26, 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations.”

The curfew was initially imposed on May 9, earlier this year and is being continuously extended thereafter with the government offering phase-wise relaxations as the number of COVID-19 cases are decreasing in the state.

However, casinos, auditoriums, community halls or similar places, river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, spas, massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and entertainment zones within the shopping malls in the state would continue to remain closed.