COVID-19: 120 new cases registered; 2 persons succumb

Panaji: The deadly pandemic claimed two more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 3,111 in Goa.

The state recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate of 2.64 per cent on Sunday.

As per the details shared by the directorate of health services, a total of 15 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and during the same period 15 new patients were admitted in the COVID facilities across the state.

As on Sunday, Goa has 1,562 active COVID-19 cases. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,69,740 of which 1,65,067 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 127 cases, Vasco – 59 cases, Panaji- 76 cases and Mapusa – 50 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 45 cases, Bicholim – 46 cases, Pernem – 68 cases, Valpoi – 30 cases, Curchorem – 43 cases and Canacona – 44 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 21 cases, Betki – 35 cases, Candolim- 47 cases, Cansarvanem – 10 cases, Colvale – 27 cases, Corlim – 44 cases, Chimbel – 53 cases, Siolim – 79 cases, Porvorim- 32 cases, Mayem – 5 cases, Balli – 43 cases, Cansaulim – 45 cases, Chinchinim – 53 cases, Cortalim – 100 cases, Curtorim – 54 cases, Loutolim – 35 cases, Marcaim – 27 cases, Quepem – 32 cases, Sanguem – 43 cases, Shiroda- 33 cases, Dharbandora – 43 cases, Ponda – 86 cases and Navelim – 27 cases.