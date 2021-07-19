CM to take up Dhangar issue with Centre

Delegation leaves for Delhi

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will lead an official delegation to Delhi to discuss the issue as regards inclusion of Goa’s Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The delegation will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on July 19 with respect to this issue.

The delegation led by Sawant will include Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, Minister for Public Works Deepak Pauskar and Urban Development Minister Milind Naik, besides Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister, along with Minister for Public Works and Urban Development Minister, will meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to discuss all issues related to National Highway projects in Goa.

Meanwhile, the delegation left Goa for the national capital on Sunday.