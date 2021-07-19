PM: govt ready for healthy discussion in Parliament

New Delhi: The government has readied a big legislative agenda for the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday even as the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers’ stir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an all-party meeting, ahead of the monsoon session, that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues in Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the Prime Minister at the meeting to say that floor leaders were told that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised as per rules and procedures.

An official statement later said the Prime Minister told the floor leaders that according to the country’s traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in an amicable manner and the government should be given an opportunity to respond to these discussions.

Modi said it is everyone’s responsibility to create such a conducive environment and added that people’s representatives truly know the ground-level situation, hence their participation in these discussions enriches the decision-making process.

Modi, according to the statement, called for healthy discussions in Parliament and sought the cooperation of leaders of all political parties. He expressed hope that the sessions run smoothly and complete the business. He also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said as most of the parliamentarians have been vaccinated, it will help undertake legislative activities in Parliament in more confident environs. “Took part in the all-party meeting before the start of Parliament’s monsoon session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner,” Modi later tweeted.

At the meet, opposition parties objected to the government’s offer of a joint address by the Prime Minister on the COVID situation to MPs of both the Houses on Tuesday in the Parliament House Annexe, alleging it was another way of bypassing parliamentary norms.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session.

Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently.

One of the ordinances issued on June 30, prohibits any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in the essential defence services. The Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021 came in the backdrop of the announcement by major federations of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to go on an indefinite strike from the later part of July to protest the government’s decision to corporatise the OFB.

The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021 has been listed to replace the ordinance, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on July 12.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 is another measure that seeks to replace an ordinance. According to the government, the ordinance was brought to provide a permanent solution and establish a self-regulated, democratically monitored mechanism for tackling air pollution in the NCR and adjoining areas, rather than limited ad-hoc measures.

The opposition, on its part, wants to raise issues like alleged shortcomings in the healthcare system during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to states.

At the meeting attended by 33 parties, the Prime Minister said suggestions from public representatives, especially from the opposition, are valuable as they make the discussion rich.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi were present on the occasion.

Parties demand restoration of MPLAD funds

New Delhi: Various parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday demanded restoration of MPLAD funds, in an all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said.

He assured them that he will raise the issue with the government and its top functionaries, they said.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Sudeep Bandopadhyay, YSR Congress leader Midhun Reddy were among those who raised the issue of MPLAD funds during the meeting in the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the sources said.

Birla also told members that they will be given adequate opportunity for discussion on issues of public interest and appealed to them to cooperate with the Chair in the smooth conduct of the House.