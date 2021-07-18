Pawar holds talks with PM

PTI

New Delhi

NCP president Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and both the leaders held talks on a number of issues, including the Banking Amendments Act and the cooperative sector, in a nearly hour-long meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a picture of their meeting but shared no details about their talks.

In a tweet, Pawar said, “Met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of our country Narendra Modi. Had a discussion on various issues of national interest.”

The meeting comes two days before Parliament’s monsoon session which is set to start on Monday.

Later, Pawar tweeted a letter he wrote to the Prime Minister about the amendment in the Banking Act.

“I wish to point out certain inconsistencies and the resulting legal inefficacy of normative provisions of the act that are in conflict, most specifically with the 97th Constitutional Amendment, State Cooperative Societies Acts and with the Cooperative Principles.

“I reiterated in the letter that the aims and objectives of the amended

act are well-intentioned and many provisions are necessary. Erring board and management must definitely be acted upon strictly and the depositors’ interests should be protected, but at the same time it should be ensured that while doing so, the cooperative principles laid down in the Constitution are not sacrificed at the altar of overzealous regulation,” Pawar tweeted.

The NCP said that Pawar’s meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi was a scheduled one to discuss amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, among other things, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies were aware of it.

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that AICC general secretary H K Patil was told about this scheduled meeting when he and other Congress leaders met Pawar in Mumbai recently.

“Even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was apprised of this meeting,” he added.