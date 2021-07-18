Some HSSs adopt wrong course for admissions

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Saturday stated that the admissions provided to students by some higher secondary schools in Goa for the Class XI science stream on the basis of their digital result sheets, would be “purely provisional”.

“If these institutes are claiming that such admissions given to students are final admissions, then it would be considered an illegal act,” it added.

The Goa board has already stated that those students, who have recently passed the SSC examination, necessarily need to answer a common entrance test for admission to Class XI of science stream or diploma courses in various polytechnics.

However, it has been found that many of the higher secondary schools have started giving admissions to students in the Class XI of science stream, either based on their digital result sheets, or after receiving hefty donations.

Those students, who have been admitted for the science stream, have further been directed to pay their annual fees.

Goa board chairman Bhagirath Shetye told ‘The Navhind Times’ that this year, record number of students has passed the SSC exam as the passing percentage is 99.72.

“As a result the number of students seeking admission to science stream has also gone up,” he added, pointing out that presently, altogether 6,800 students have registered for the common entrance test.

“Out if these 6,800 students, 1,000 to 1,200 students are expected to seek admission to polytechnics,” Shetye informed, adding that 373 students of other educational boards have

also registered for answering the common entrance test.

“This means at least 5,500 students will try to get into Class XI science stream,” he noted, maintaining that if the higher secondary schools now start filling the seats in the science stream, then they would face serious problems once the common entrance test is conduced and successful candidates approach these institutions for admission.

Shetye also revealed that even though July 17 is the last day for the students to register for the common entrance test, the Goa board will extend this date.

“In fact, I am of the opinion that there should be no deadline for this registration and the students who have passed the SSC exam, must be given the opportunity to appear for this test by the respective schools,” he mentioned.

The Goa board chairman said the common entrance test would be conducted at the respective school premises.

“We have not yet decided as to whether the test should be conducted in online or offline mode,” he added.

Replying to a question, Shetye said the SSC marksheets would be made available to the respective students by next week at the respective schools.

“We have delayed the release of markssheets as we are awaiting the response from students as regards errors, if any, in their digital result sheets,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has stated that parents have approached its leaders regarding some higher secondary schools in Goa accepting admission fees for Class XI science stream.

The AAP has also requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to initiate action against such schools and issue necessary instruction to these institutions.