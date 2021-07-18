College reopening hinges on first jab

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government is proposing to reopen the colleges in the state, once 100 per cent teaching as well as non-teaching staff of these institutions are vaccinated with anti-COVID vaccine by July 31, 2021.

Inputs collected from the colleges affiliated to the Goa University indicate that 11 per cent collegiate teachers and staff remains to take the first dose of the particular vaccine.

“As per the inputs collected from the colleges and Goa University, a week ago on COVID vaccination, it is known that about 11 per cent of teachers and other staff have not yet taken even the first dose of vaccination,” a circular issued by the directorate of higher education states.

Maintaining that the state government is planning to start classes in physical mode once the current pandemic situation gets normal, the DoHE has directed the teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges and the university to

receive at least first dose of vaccination by July 31.

Those members of the staff of the colleges and the GU, who have not received vaccination, for any reason, have been asked to submit RT-PCR report every week for attending duties from August 2 onwards, as per the circular.

The GU registrar and principals of both government and aided colleges have been asked to submit to the directorate the status report of vaccination pertaining to their staff by August 4.

The same will be forwarded to the government to take decision about reopening of the colleges.