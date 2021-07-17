Vijai’s private member bill junked

Panaji: Goa Forward Party chief and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai on Friday said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has refused to allow listing of his private member bill ‘the Goa state employment of local candidates bill 2021’ for introduction in the assembly during monsoon session that begins on July 28.

The bill seeks reservation of 80 per cent jobs for locals in the private sector. Speaking to media persons after attending a meeting of the business advisory committee on Friday at the state legislative assembly complex, the former deputy chief minister said the government has listed its 16 bills to be introduced during the assembly session.

“My bill on the reservation of 80 per cent jobs for Goans in the private sector is an important one. But the Chief Minister refused to include my private member bill in the assembly proceedings…,” he said.