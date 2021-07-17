Internet eludes 46 schools in Ponda taluka

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda: This is the reality of online education in the state: 46 schools from remote villages of Ponda taluka do not have access to the Internet in their premises owing to the remoteness of their location.

The information gathered from the assistant district educational inspector, Ponda, indicate that 46 schools, which are deprived of the Internet, include two aided higher secondary schools.

There is no clarity on how e-learning has been going at these schools. But it is understood that teachers have been working from their homes. Perhaps they have been sending study material to students through offline mode.

Although the ADEI-Ponda has refrained from identifying the schools without the Internet, it has come to the fore that out of 206 schools in the taluka, 46 schools from the remote schools do not have access to the Internet.

The these schools include 26 government primary schools, one government high schools, seven government-aided primary schools, 10 government-aided high schools and two government-aided higher secondary schools.

The ADEI stated that the education department has asked all the schools, including higher secondary schools, across the taluka to give status on Internet connectivity in the premises.

Sources from the education department said that there are 103 government primary schools in the taluka, and not a single primary school has government-provided Internet facility.

However, the primary schools have clarified that they have Internet connectivity of the mobile phones and not that is provided by the government. It must be stressed here that presently not a single government primary in the taluka holds online classes; also study material is not sent through the Internet to the students.

It is pertinent to note that most of the government primary schools are located in remote areas, where the Internet is unreachable.

Moreover, most parents of the students do not own smartphones. Hence all government primary schools have been directed to send study material to students through offline mode: parents have been asked to collect it at the schools.

And the parents have been forced to teach the study material to their children at home.