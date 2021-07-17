Digambar’s resolution on anti-defection law not accepted

Panaji: Opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Friday expressed shock upon learning that a notice on a resolution he moved over the anti-defection law was not listed on the ballot released by the legislature department for the forthcoming monsoon session of the state legislative assembly.

The resolution notice was moved before the secretary of the state legislative assembly for adoption on July 30 during the monsoon session so as to push for amendments to the anti-defection law.

“I had moved a resolution urging the government of India to strengthen the anti-defection law and put an end to the virus of defections which has destroyed democracy. My resolution was to strongly recommend to the government of India to make necessary changes in the Xth Schedule of the Constitution to make the anti-defection law stronger. I am shocked to note that my resolution has not even figured on the list of ballot released by the legislature department. This act has exposed the intention of the BJP government of promoting defections and encouraging horse trading,” Kamat said in a statement issued here.

Maintaining that the BJP is putting obstacles as regards changes to the Xth Schedule of the Constitution, Kamat said the BJP government has a clear majority in the Parliament.

If their intentions are to strengthen democracy and respect the mandate of the people, they must strengthen the anti-defection law at the earliest, he said.

“The BJP government (at the Centre) is responsible for encouraging mass defections and forming governments going against the mandate of the people. The power hungry BJP formed governments in Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh by toppling the democratically elected governments. They tried to do the same in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. I appeal to all the Goans to teach them a lesson in the coming assembly elections,” Kamat said.