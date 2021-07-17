Cuncolim locals observe 438th anniversary of ‘First War of Independence’

Recall sacrifices made by ancestors

Margao: Cuncolim locals, on Thursday, gathered at the Chieftains’ Memorial Park to commemorate the 438th anniversary of the first revolt against the foreign power that was led by 16 Cuncolim chieftains, 15 of whom were martyred.

The Cuncolim Chieftains’ Memorial Trust celebrated the 438th anniversary of the First War of Independence at the Chieftains’ Memorial Park, Cuncolim, and recalled the sacrifices that were made by the ancestors.

Cuncolim Chieftains’ Memorial Trust president Oscar Martins recalled the incident, which marked the first of revolutionary movement in Asia.

“Our Cuncolim revolt is the first revolt in the whole of Asia. There was no other revolt against foreign rule in Asia before 1583. It is a privilege for us Cuncolkars that our forefathers fought for us. After the incident at the Assolna fort where 15 were killed and one escaped, from then on, we had refused to pay taxes to the Portuguese and began non-cooperative rule in Goa, 400 years before Mahatma Gandhi’s movement. It is in the Portuguese archives that for eight years we refused to pay the taxes for which our land was confiscated and with the communidade we fought and got back the administration of the properties,” said Martins.

Keynote speaker, principal of CES College of Arts and Commerce Dr Sanjay Dessai, while speaking on the occasion emphasised on the need to learn more of our history during the Portuguese regime.

“The incident of 1583 was on a rainy day just like it is today. Portuguese had been in Goa for 73 years, and the movement to remove them began here, on this day in 1583. The biggest difficulty in understanding the facts of history is that it is all written in Portuguese. We need to study the language and use it to learn our history. It will help us to read their documents and understand the 450 years of Portuguese history in Goa. We need to seriously study this and only then can we understand the amount of difficulties our freedom fighters went through,” said Dessai.

On the occasion, dignitaries also garlanded the main monument dedicated to the chieftains at the park and planted saplings around the park.

Cuncolim Municipal Council chairperson Laximan Naik, who was the chief guest for the event called for the social unity.