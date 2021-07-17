Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Kabul: Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist who worked for Reuters news agency, was killed on Friday in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban militants near a border crossing with Pakistan in Kandahar province.

Siddiqui (38) was on an assignment covering the clashes in the volatile Kandahar region, as the US withdraws its forces from Afghanistan ahead of the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak in Kandahar province when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, an Afghan commander told Reuters.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our photographer, Danish Siddiqui, has been killed in Afghanistan,” Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

He was embedded with Afghanitan special forces in Kandahar province when they came under attack on Friday morning.

“Danish was an outstanding, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time,” they said.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,” the statement said. At the United Nations, India strongly condemned the killing of Siddiqui.

“I would like to strongly condemn the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan. I extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family,” foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said while speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on ‘protection of civilians in armed conflict: preserving humanitarian space’.

In New Delhi, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, while responding to media queries, said, “Our ambassador in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities. We are keeping his family informed of the developments.”

Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, said he was deeply disturbed by the news of “the killing of a friend”.

“I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters,” Mamundzay tweeted.

Siddiqui, who was based in Mumbai, is survived by his wife and two children.

In 2018, Siddiqui won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in feature photography. He won it alongside a colleague and five others for their work documenting the violence faced by Myanmar’s minority Rohingya community.

Siddiqui graduated with a degree in economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He had a degree in mass communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur condoled the death of Siddiqui, saying he leaves behind an extraordinary body of work.

“Danish Siddiqui leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. He won the Pulitzer Prize for photography and was embedded with the Afghan Forces in Kandahar. Sharing one of his pictures below. Sincere condolences. RIP,” Thakur said in a tweet.

Several media groups like the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia and the Press Club of India expressed shock at Siddiqui’s death and remembered him as a courageous and “fiercely talented” photojournalist. Siddiqui was a member of the FCC.

Siddiqui’s alma mater, Jamia Millia Islamia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, mourned his death and remembered him as one of the “brightest stars” of the institute.