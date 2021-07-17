Govt draws Oppn ire over 3-day session

Panaji: The Opposition on Friday came down heavily on the Sawant government for scheduling only a three-day monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, alleging that the government is afraid of facing the Opposition on the floor of the House on issues pertaining to Goa.

The three-day session will be held from July 28 to July 30, 2021.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and other Opposition leaders demanded at a meeting of the business advisory committee on Friday that the session should be held for at least 10 days and not for only three days.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tried to impress upon the Opposition members that the session has been scheduled only for three days on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kamat said the Sawant government is scared of the Opposition, and hence has curtailed the sittings just to three days.

He demanded that at least a nine-day session be held as decided by the business advisory committee at its meeting held on March 30, 2021.

The Opposition leader revealed that he has submitted a dissent letter to the Speaker during the BAC meeting, strongly objecting to the decision of the government to prorogue the 14th session of the seventh state legislative assembly.

“It is recorded in point 4 of the third report (2021) of the business advisory committee presented to the House on March 30, 2021 pertaining to the sitting of the BAC. It was decided on March 30 at the meeting held in the Speaker’s foyer room that the sitting of the assembly be adjourned to July 19, 2021 to take up the remaining business that is before the House on corresponding days to be discussed late by the BAC (sic),” Kamat said in the letter.

He said the curtailment of the monsoon session is a breach of the BAC decision. The constitutional right of the elected representatives to put questions pertaining to departments has been snatched away by the government.

Sardesai alleged that the government has been looting the state through various scams, and hence it is afraid of holding a 10-day session.

The GFP in its letter to state legislative assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar demanded that the session should be made a full-fledged session including all the unfinished business of the 14th session so that true justice is meted out to the people of Goa.

Expressing anguish over the curtailment of the session, Sardesai said in the letter that the MLAs have been elected to serve the people by legislating, discussing and debating the views, hopes, aspirations, issues and problems of the constituents.

However, Legislative Affairs Minister Mauvin Godinho maintained that the government has tried to give equal opportunity to the Opposition MLAs by raising the number of zero hour mentions and calling attention.

“The session has been kept only for three days due to the pandemic. But if the situation normalises, then we can hold an assembly session in October,” he assured.