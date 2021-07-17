Govt closes door on suggestions for draft CZMP

Panaji: Stating that there will be no more extension for submitting suggestions and filing objections on the draft coastal zone management plan, Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral on Friday said that all the suggestions and objections received till July 15, 2021 will be incorporated in the plan and displayed on the official website.

Speaking to media persons, Cabral said that committees are being constituted to look into all CZMP aspects highlighted by people in writing.

“The suggestions and objections that have been filed by the people are being compiled by the department. Once this process is completed, our teams will visit the sites in the villages, where people have objected to the CZMP. We do not want to hide anything…. We are looking into every objection filed by the public on the draft CZMP,” he maintained.

The minister said the state government is trying to complete the process of finalising the draft CZMP for the state as early as possible, as per the deadline set by the National Green Tribunal.