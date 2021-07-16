Special bench of HC to hear Congress’ petition against Speaker order on 10 MLAs

Panaji: A special bench has been constituted by the Bombay High Court to hear the petition filed by the Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar against the order passed by state legislative assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in the disqualification case against 10 MLAs.

When the petition had come up for hearing before the division bench of Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar, Justice Sonak had recused himself from hearing the case stating that he had appeared for some of the respondents earlier.

In view of the court order dated June 7, 2021 and praecipe dated June 15, 2021 moved by advocate for the petitioner for constitution of a special bench, the Chief Justice has directed to place writ petition no. 1228 of 2021 (filing), at the principal seat at Bombay High Court before the division bench as per roaster for hearing, through video conference.

The matter will be placed before the division bench comprising Justice K K Tated and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan for appellate side of the principal seat at Bombay High Court.

The date of hearing will be communicated in due course.

It may be noted that the petitioner’s counsel senior advocate Kapil Sibal had pleaded before the HC to urgently hear this matter as term of the Goa legislative assembly will expire in March 2022.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had appeared for the state legislative assembly Speaker.

The GPCC chief has challenged Speaker’s disqualification order in the High Court.

The Speaker had dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against 12 MLAs – 10 legislators had defected from the Congress and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to the BJP in 2019.

On April 20 this year, the Speaker dismissed Chodanakar’s petition, which had sought disqualification of the 10 former legislators of the Congress over their defection to the BJP.