NIH submits salinity report to ministry of Jal Shakti

Sankhali: Experts of National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee that had conducted salinity test of water of Mandovi river and its tributaries have submitted a report to the ministry of Jal Shakti.

In 2020, Goa government had expressed deep concern over the diversion of water from Kalsa-Bandura project into the Malaprabha basin, that it would lead to increased salinity in Mhadei, thereby causing ecological problems.

Also, that there would be increased tidal-based water flow due to which villagers would suffer environmental problems as well as depletion of underground water.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had requested the ministry of Jal Shakti to study the salinity of Mhadei and its tributaries and, soon after, the ministry had directed the National Institute of Hydrology to conduct the test and submit the report, according to environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar.

Goa being situated on the west coast, the fresh water flow of the rivers coming from the Western Ghats is important to maintain the ecology during the monsoon. Diversion and damming under the Kalsa-Bandura project will have serious implications on Goa’s environment and wildlife. Therefore, the need was felt for conducting salinity test of Mandovi river and its tributaries.

Scientists Gopalkrishna and Nitesh Patidar had visited Goa for conducting the salinity tests-first on September 17, 2020, second time on February 24, 2021 and the third time on May 28, 2021.

The ministry of Jal Shakti will submit the report of the salinity test to the Supreme Court.

The hearing before the Supreme Court in the matter of the special leave petitions filed by Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the salinity report will be helpful for the state of Goa and it was the need of the hour to conduct the salinity tests.

“We are fighting to safeguard the interest of Mhadei. The government will go to any length to save the state’s lifeline,” Sawant stated.