Goan seafarers disembarking at Mormugao Port will no longer have to undergo quarantine

Panaji: Goan seafarers who disembark at the Mormugao Port, Vasco, will no longer have to undergo compulsory quarantine, with the government on Thursday, agreeing with the GCCI’s logistic committee’s request to relax the quarantine rule.

Office bearers of the logistic committee during a meeting with the South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal pointed out that the seafarers who spend several hard months on sea are unnecessarily troubled by the quarantine rule even though other visitors to the state who arrive at the airport, railway terminus, etc are exempted from the quarantine rule.

Chandrakant Gawas, chairman of logistic committee of GCCI along with Manu Thakker, vice chairman of logistic committee of GCCI explained to the District Collector that with many ships berthing daily at the MPT there are several seafarers coming ashore, however, with the port authorities sticking to the old rule of quarantine, seafarers cannot go home.

He said that latest government rules on visitors to the state no longer insist on quarantine, and therefore seafarers who land with a COVID negative certificate must be treated the same.

The District Collector readily agreed to the industry body’s request and exempted the seafarers from quarantine rule.

The meeting between the GCCI logistic committee and the District Collector also took up several issues relating to logistics faced by industrial units.

After the meeting, Gawas said that, the District Collector was “very helpful” and promised immediate relief to seafarers. He revealed that the District Collector also assured help to the industry in solving problems faced during transportation of goods.