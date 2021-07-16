COVID-19: 126 new cases registered; one fatality

Panaji: The state recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate of 3.10 per cent on Thursday.

The deadly pandemic claimed one more life in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 3,102 in Goa.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,69,341 of which 1,779 are active cases while 1,64,460 patients have defeated the deadly

disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 113 cases, Vasco – 97 cases, Panaji- 76 cases and Mapusa – 46 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 52 cases, Bicholim – 62 cases, Pernem – 72 cases, Valpoi – 39 cases, Curchorem – 60 cases and Canacona – 58 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 16 cases, Betki – 49 cases, Candolim- 38 cases, Cansarvanem – 8 cases, Colvale – 29 cases, Corlim – 40 cases, Chimbel – 63 cases, Siolim – 75 cases, Porvorim- 44 cases, Mayem – 9 cases, Balli – 43 cases, Cansaulim – 67 cases, Chinchinim – 47 cases, Cortalim – 123 cases, Curtorim – 79 cases, Loutolim – 54 cases, Marcaim – 23 cases, Quepem – 43 cases, Sanguem – 53 cases, Shiroda- 37 cases, Dharbandora – 43 cases, Ponda – 103 cases and Navelim – 36 cases.