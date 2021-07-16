CM instructs ZAO to conduct survey of fields in Guirim, Bastora, Socorro

And pay compensation to affected farmers

Guirim: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has instructed zonal agriculture officer (ZAO) to conduct survey of the fields in Guirim, Bastora, Socorro and Sangolda and compensate the farmers, whose fields are inundated.

The Chief Minister along with Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar, Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo, Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza, officials of WRD, PWD, agriculture department and National Highways Authority of India were present during the inspection of the ‘flooded’ Green Park junction at Guirim.

Villagers complained that being a catchment area for years, rainwater from Guirim, Sangolda, Socorro, Bastora, and Mapusa would flow down to the junction area and then into the Tar river but as the river is filled with silt due to the national highway work, rainwater now enters fields in the vicinity.

The villagers also complained that farmers are facing problems to plough their fields due to flooding, with rainwater even entering some houses.

They said that the people of Guirim are also victims of flooding as roads at Perxetwaddo and St Anthony waddo in Guirim get inundated and locals and tourists are finding it difficult to travel in the area.

After the inspection, Chief Minister Sawant interacted with the locals, panchayat members of Guirim, Bastora and Sangolda and instructed the zonal agriculture officer (ZAO) to conduct survey and pay compensation to farmers, who are affected due to flooding in the area.

The Chief Minister also instructed the NHAI contractor to remove the mud dumped near the Green Park junction and open all the cross-drains filled with mud.

“The WRD has been instructed to de-silt the Tar river and Bastora rivulet,” he said adding, “This will not happen now due to the monsoon but the work will be taken up on a priority.”

Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar said that the problem is age-old and when he was the Ports Minister, he had raised it in the assembly, adding, “Even the WRD was called to de-silt the Tar river but as the dredgers could not be brought in due to the silt deposited over the years, the idea of dredging was kept on hold.”

The villagers said that illegal mud-filling in fields in Guirim, Parra and Sangolda is another cause of flooding, adding, “In this regard, the High Court has issued instruction to the panchayat not to give any licence for the commercial activities going on in this area.”

Guirim panch Fondu Naik said that the main cause of flooding is that the Guirim and Bastora bridges are constructed very low and silt has got deposited in the Bastora rivulet due to the national highway construction work.

Another Guirim panch Sunny Nanodkar said that “during high tide, the roads gets flooded as there is silt deposited in the Tar and Bastora rivers. Over the years, the silt has not been removed and as such fields get flooded.”