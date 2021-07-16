Call for restart of ‘charter tourism’

TTAG urges Shripad to convince Centre on resumption of charter flights to Goa under ‘travel bubble’ policy

Panaji: The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa on Thursday sought the help of new Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik in restarting charter flights to the state.

TTAG members met Naik and urged him to convince the Centre to permit international charter flights under the ‘travel bubble’ policy as foreign tourists are willing to travel to the state.

They asked for resumption of the charter flights from November 1, 2021.

The tourism body said that announcement of permission to charters must be made “now itself” by the Union tourism ministry as advance notice of at least one-two months is needed for hotel rooms to be booked, aircraft to be arranged and flying and landing permissions obtained.

Any delay in making the announcement will delay the process of the flights coming into Goa this year, according to the TTAG.

“Goan charters constitute 92 per cent of India’s charter business. But it is extremely disappointing to note that there are no facilities for foreign tourists arriving in Goa directly from destinations like Russia, the UK and Poland, who are willing to travel. Charter business is specific to Goa and happens only between October to April every year,” the TTAG pointed out to Naik.

The TTAG said that the flights should be allowed to land directly from the country of origin, and that the SOPs should be similar to those provided for domestic travel – full vaccination, RT-PCR test validity of 72 hours and testing facility on arrival.

“International tourists travelling on these flights will provide great support to all categories of hotels, travel agents, tour operators, excursion operator, transport operators, shacks etc that are all largely depended on restarting charter business,” TTAG president Nilesh Shah said.

In the past, approximately 36 charter flights a week arrived in the state carrying some 220 passengers per flight.

The TTAG also asked for e-visa facilities to be activated to boost international tourist arrivals, without charging visa fees.

“As many as five lakh free visas should be extended and unlimited visas for the next three years as the actual date of starting inbound is very speculative. We need to prepare in advance to take advantage of international tourism as and when it starts,” said the travel body.

TTAG members sought Naik’s support in waiver of various fees paid by tourism-related businesses.

“After many lockdowns, restricted curfews issued by the MHA and state over the past one year, the tourism industry in Goa has suffered tremendously,” said the TTAG at the meeting with Naik, who is also Union Minister of State for Port, Shipping and Waterways.