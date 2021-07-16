A Governor should be proactive on public issues, says Pillai

New Governor of Goa takes oath

Panaji: P S Sreedharan Pillai, who was sworn in as the new Governor of Goa on Thursday, said that a Governor should be committed to the society and be proactive on public issues, and “should not indulge in politics”.

The oath of office to the new Governor was administered by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta at a function held at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula, on Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat and other dignitaries were present for the ceremony.

Addressing the media in the evening at Raj Bhavan, the new Governor said that he will use his experience in Mizoram and Kerala to transform Goa into a more attractive tourism destination.

Goa is a good example of unity among all communities, Pillai reckoned, adding that he expects cordial cooperation from the people during his tenure as the Governor.

When asked about the Mhadei water dispute between Goa and Karnataka, the new Governor said that he will study the matter, as he does not know much about it.

On the mining tangle, Pillai said the matter is in the Supreme Court and that the central government has taken a stand to restart mining operations as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to note here that Pillai took the charge as Goa Governor from Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari, who had held the additional charge of Goa governor since August 2020.

Pillai was the Mizoram governor before he was transferred to Goa.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over getting fulltime Governor for the state.

“The government will seek guidance from the Governor on the issues related to the state,” Sawant said.