Goa gets Rs 399.54 crore GST dues

Panaji: The Union finance ministry on Thursday released Rs 399.54 crore to Goa as compensation for goods and service tax shortfall.

The finance ministry released Rs 75,000 crore to the states and Union territories as compensation for the GST shortfall.

The ministry stated that release of funds as compensation was in addition to the normal GST compensation being released every two months out of actual cess collection.

PTI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: The government has borrowed and given to the states Rs 75,000 crore to make up for the shortfall in their revenues because of the GST implementation.

The ministry in a statement said the amount released is about half of the Rs 1.59 lakh crore that was agreed to be borrowed in the current fiscal by the Centre and passed on to the states and UTs on a back-to-back basis to meet their resource gap.

The amount released is in addition to the normal GST compensation that is paid bi-monthly to states out of the collections made from the levy of a cess on luxury and sin goods.

“The ministry of finance has released today Rs 75,000 crore to the States and UTs with legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST compensation. This release is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every two months out of actual cess collection,” the statement said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet said, “Almost 50 per cent of the total shortfall for the entire year released in a single instalment”.

The Centre has estimated the shortfall in GST compensation payable to the states in the current fiscal at Rs 2.59 lakh crore, of which about Rs 1.59 lakh crore would have to be borrowed this year.

The Centre expects to collect over Rs 1 lakh crore through cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods, which will be given to the states to compensate them for the shortfall in revenue arising out of the GST implementation.

Hence, the remaining Rs 1.59 lakh crore would have to be borrowed to meet the promised compensation to states under the GST regime.

The ministry said in the May 28 GST Council meeting, it was decided that the central government would borrow Rs 1.59 lakh crore and release it to states and UTs with the legislature on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to the short release of compensation on account of the inadequate amount in the compensation fund.

“This amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore would be over and above the compensation, in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore (based on cess collection), that is estimated to be released to states/UTs with legislature during this financial year. The sum total of Rs 2.59 lakh crore is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation accruing in FY 2021-22,” the ministry said.

All eligible states and UTs (with the legislature) have agreed to the arrangements for the funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility, the ministry said.

“For effective response and management of COVID-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure, all states and UTs have a very important role to play.

“For assisting the states/UTs in their endeavour, ministry of finance has front-loaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY 2021-22 Rs 75,000 crore (almost 50 per cent of the total shortfall for the entire year) released today in a single instalment. The balance amount will be released in the second half of 2021-22 in steady instalments,” it added.