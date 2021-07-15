Shripad says he will do his best to revive tourism in state

Also assures to resolve seafarers’ issues

Margao: The Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism Shripad Naik, on Wednesday, announced that he would work on completing the pending central government projects in the tourism sector, to help build and restart the industry in the state.

Naik also said the works undertaken by the AYUSH Ministry in the state would also be completed.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Margao, Naik, who was recently given the portfolios of ports, shipping, waterways and tourism, said he would do his best to revive tourism in the state.

“When I was tourism minister around seven years ago, some tourism projects were taken up but remained pending. One was to set up a water sports institute in Caranzalem. The work on this has already started and we want to complete it and start it soon. Similarly, work on setting up a catering college in Farmagudi has also started, and in the next two days a tender for the remaining work will be issued. New projects will also be discussed with the state government and work on that will also start soon,” said Naik.

He also said that introduction of a tourism package, not only for Goa but for the rest of the country would also be explored.

Naik asserted that tourism has to be resumed in state, and added that whatever work required in form of infrastructure would be taken up.

Earlier projects undertaken by the AYUSH Ministry would also be completed, he said.

“Pending works under the AYUSH Ministry, including All India Institute of Ayurveda and Yoga project at Dhargal, which has seen completion of 60 per cent of the work will be completed within a year. Work on the AYUSH hospital at Moti Dongor will also be taken up along with district hospital work. The ground floor of GMC’s Ribandar hospital building has been given to AYUSH, and we will start OPD soon along with a 20-bedded hospital for mental health there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Naik assured to resolve the pending issues of seafarers including the issue of ‘debarment’ of the seafarers.

He also assured to talk to Goa’s Chief Minister, and push for permanent status for the pension scheme.

He was speaking at an event held for seafarers. Naik said he would do his best to resolve the pending issues.

“Whatever challenges and issues are being faced by the seafarer community, we will try our best to resolve them. Regarding the debarment issue, the Union Ministry reduced the debarment period from five to three years. Still there are many seafarers who are to get their names cleared. Within one month, I will try to resolve this issue. As for the pension scheme, there is no doubt that it has to be made permanent and I will speak with CM Pramod Sawant to make sure it is done and so that you don’t have to fight for it again and again,” he said.

As regards to the debarment of seafarers, which was done after many had submitted fake certificates to obtain Indian Continuous Discharge Certificates (CDC), the Goa Seamen Association of India (GSAI), which held the event, also submitted a memorandum to the minister.

GSAI president Frank Viegas said, “The debarment period was reduced from five to three years and this relaxation has benefited hundreds of seafarers. But around 75 seafarers are still to get relaxation, so we have asked to withdraw this order and resolve their issue so they can join back their jobs.”