Margao: State BJP president Sadanand Tanawade on Wednesday hinted that the government could provide relief to people on the soaring fuel prices.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function held at the BJP office in Margao, Tanawade said the fuel prices have been pushed up by the increasing crude oil prices.

However, the government is working on ways to provide relief to the people and that an announcement can be expected soon, he said.