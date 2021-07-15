Policy throws light on eligibility of units

Panaji: The land allotment policy for the electronic manufacturing cluster at Tuem is clear on units eligible for plots in the greenfield project. It says that applicants wanting to set up a unit should be in or planning to be in the electronics system design and manufacturing sector.

The ESDM sector broadly covers electronic hardware products relating to IT and office automation, telecom, consumer electronics, electronic components, etc, says the policy.

It mentions that eligible units also includes avionics, solar photovoltaic, strategic electronics, nano electronics, medical electronics, space and defence related items, design-related activities like product design, chip designing, VLSI, board design, embedded systems etc.

The allottee has to submit the income-tax returns for last three financial years, audited balance sheet for three years, detailed project report or business plan that contains the estimated project cost, the equity and debt component in the cost, employment details (skilled and unskilled manpower) and the implementation timeline of the project.

Furthermore the allottee has to complete the project and go into commercial production within two years from the date of issue to allotment letter.

If the project does not go into production within three years the land stands forfeited.

The allotment process will be done by auction, say the policy document.