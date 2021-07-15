Part of Portuguese-era building collapses in city

Panaji: A part of Portuguese-era building, housing carpentry shop, godown, shop dealing in electrical goods, and others, besides a lodge, located opposite Cedmar building, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

However, there was no casualty in the incident, but there was a loss of property to the establishments.

A part of the ground plus one building located next to a chapel, behind Geeta Bakery, came down crashing due to the heavy rain in the afternoon at around 2, and that led to the flow of traffic on the adjoining road getting blocked.

Police personnel from Panaji town police station and traffic police rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic towards Don Bosco High School as the remaining part of the building is in a very a precarious state.

A technical team from Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) headed by Vivek Parsekar along with the demolition squad rushed to the spot and cleared the debris from the road and cordoned off the area.

The Commissioner, Agnelo Fernandes and the city Mayor Rohit Monserrate visited the spot and assessed the situation, and earth movers have been kept ready in case if order is issued by the North Goa Collector to demolish the remaining part.

A police jeep is stationed there as a part of the security measures