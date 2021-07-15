Pillai to take oath today as new Governor of Goa

Panaji: Former governor of Mizoram P S Sreedharan Pillai will be sworn in as new Governor of Goa on Thursday at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula.

The oath of office to the new Governor will be administered at 11 am by the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Pillai, who has been a senior BJP leader from Kerala, was serving as governor of Mizoram before being transferred as Goa Governor.

Pillai arrived in the state on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho and Opposition leader Digambar Kamat received the newly-appointed Governor at the Dabolim airport. It is pertinent to note here that Goa is getting a fulltime Governor after the gap of 10 months: former Goa governor Satya Pal Malik was transferred in August 2020.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari has held the additional charge of Goa Governor since August 2020.