Kejriwal brings in Goa plank of free power

Delhi CM says every family will get free electricity up to 300 units per month, if AAP is voted to power

Panaji: In an attempt to woo voters of poll-bound Goa, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised free and uninterrupted power up to 300 units to each household every month, waiver in old power bills and free electricity to farmers, if elected to power.

Spelling out his poll promises at a press conference in the city on Wednesday morning, he said, “This is Kejriwal’s guarantee. Kejriwal does what he says. If elected to power in Goa (upon the 2022 assembly elections), each household will get 300 units electricity free of cost.” “I am sure women run the households. They will be the happiest… This is not a hollow promise. We have done this in Delhi. We will do it in Goa too…,’’ he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that he was told on Tuesday that there is an MLA who pays electricity bills if you drop them in the legislator’s letter box.

“I want to tell the people that you need not rely on MLAs. The AAP (if comes to power) will give freedom. The MLA won’t pay your bills, the bills you will receive will read “zero’’ amount… that’s what happens in Delhi,” Kejriwal assured.

Speaking on defections in the state politics, he said that Goans vote for one party but another party ends up forming government.

People are fed up with this, and they want a change, he said, maintaining that no AAP MLA has ever defected to the BJP in Delhi.

“We will bring in clean politics in Goa. In today’s time there is no difference between the Congress and the BJP. Whichever party you vote for, MLAs defect to the BJP,’’ Kejriwal remarked.

He recalled that two years back 10 MLAs of the Congress defected to the BJP. People had voted for the Congress and wanted the Congress to form government. But the Congress MLAs defected to the BJP.

“…What is the point of elections here? Why don’t they just deal with each other, pay each other money and decide who will form the government? Elections become a farce when such things happen,” he reckoned.

On promoting new faces in Goan politics, Kejriwal said, “Why is it that wherever people vote for the Congress, the BJP ends up forming government? Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the living examples. Enough of old parties and enough of old faces. The people of Goa have realised that these old parties and their old politicians cannot bring change. They (people) don’t expect anything from them now. They want fresh faces. Defection will continue as long as old politicians are there. So we want to promote new and young faces to change the Goan politics.”

“The feedbacks from AAP volunteers, who toured every nook and corner of Goa, forced me to conclude that Goans are fed up of dirty politics of defections. They want clean and honest politics,’’ Kejriwal stated.

Goa AAP convenor Rahul Mhambre, who also spoke on the occasion, said that Goans have been waiting to see governance of Kejriwal model in the state, as they are fed up with defections, deceit and corruption.