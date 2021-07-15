Govt draws blank on Tuem site for IIT

SOIRU VELIP | NT

Panaji: It has come to light that the state government proposed a non-existent site at Tuem in Pernem taluka for setting up Indian Institute of Technology campus.

The government had moved a proposal on a tract of land at Tuem in Pernem taluka in May 2021 through the revenue department, on the basis of a letter received from an educationist.

However, the Pernem mamlatdar recently submitted a report to the revenue section of the North Goa collectorate stating that there is no such a tract of land owned by the revenue department.

Reliable sources told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the proposal was moved by the government to the revenue department for transferring the land admeasuring 13 lakh sq.mt for setting up the IIT campus in Tuem village.

Accordingly, the revenue section of the North Goa collectorate forwarded the proposal to the Pernem mamlatdar.

However, when the mamlatdar tried to find out the particular land it was found that there was no such a tract of land at Tuem owned by the revenue department.

Hence, the mamlatdar recently sent the report to the revenue department stating that there is no such government-owned land in the village, and that the proposal stands rejected.

Ironically, this is the fourth site which was proposed by the government for setting up the IIT campus.

After the IIT was allotted to Goa by the central government in 2016, the state first identified a site at Loliem in Canacona taluka for setting up the campus for the prestigious national institute.

However, it was decided not to go ahead with the project at Loliem following strong opposition from locals to establishment of the campus.

Later, in 2018 the government identified another site for the campus at Cotarlim in Sanguem taluka.

However, when the authorities had set the ball rolling for the project in Sanguem, the state cabinet in August 2019 decided to shift the project to Shel Melauli in Sattari taluka.

The project was vehemently opposed by the locals in Melauli too, forcing the government to shift the project out of Sattari.

Since then the government has been in search of a site to set up the IIT campus. In fact, the government has formed a committee headed by the revenue secretary to identify a suitable tract of land for IIT campus in the state.