Centre clears the way for auction of mining leases in state

Panaji: Clearing the way for auction of mining leases in the state, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has said that environmental clearance of leaseholders will be transferred to the successful bidder or the new owner of the lease provided the green nod is valid.

The ministry’s notification of July 13, 2021, is significant as it relates to the Supreme Court judgment of February 7, 2018 in the matter of Goa Foundation versus M/s Sesa Sterlite Ltd, wherein the court had ordered fresh environmental clearance to those successful in obtaining mining leases.

The court in its 2018 judgment had cancelled 88 iron ore mining leases in the state on the ground that the lease renewal was invalid as the renewal process was “in violation of law”.

The court had insisted that the Union environment ministry must grant fresh environmental clearances to each of the quashed leases once the leases are granted anew.

“The prior environmental clearance vested with the previous lessee shall be deemed to have been transferred during its validity period in terms of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (67 of 1957) as amended by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021 (16 of 2021) to the successful bidder of the mining leases,” says the notification put up on the ministry website on Tuesday.

The notification is to align the amendments in the EIA notification with the changes in the MMDR Act. The state has planned to set up a mining corporation that will undertake the auction of leases that are valid.

A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed by the state and the Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd by which the MECL will try to identify new mineral blocks for auctioning.

The fate of the 88 mining leases is so far not addressed by the government.

However, the Union environment ministry’s notification makes it easier for the operations of the mines by the successful bidder.