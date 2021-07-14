Mandhana ‘worried’ about team’s indifferent batting

PTI

Chelmsford

Indian women are aiming to stem the rot of three successive white-ball series defeats by reversing the trend in the final T20 International against England on Wednesday but Smriti Mandhana is more worried about team’s indifferent batting performances in 50-over format.

In their last eight WODIs, Indian women have lost six — four to South Africa at home and two against England. While one day captain Mithali Raj scored three half-centuries in three games, only one came in winning cause and in other two her slow batting didn’t serve any purpose.

“We have to work on a lot of things, especially in the batting department. Going forward, the next seven months will be really crucial,” Mandhana said in a virtual media conference here, looking ahead to next year’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

“We have to start putting up good scores. If I talk about the ODI format, we have to start posting 250-260-plus scores consistently while batting first, that’s something we have to work on,” the elegant left-handed batter said.

“And of course, our bowling and fielding can get consistent. We are probably one good performance (away) and then becoming okay, so I think we can be consistent in that department as well.”

India reached the WODI World Cup final in 2017 but fell short by nine runs against England, choking under pressure in a chase of 228 at the Lord’s.

Mandhana said the Australia series would be crucial to tighten up the loose ends ahead of the World Cup slated in March-April.

The India women’s cricket team is scheduled to play against Australia women’s cricket team in September-October 2021 where they will play three ODIs, three T20Is and their first-ever Pink ball Day/Night Test.

“Next seven months will be very crucial to get ourselves ready before the World Cup (in New Zealand). Of course the Australia series will also going to be big in terms of preparations for the World Cup.”

Mandhana was talking to the reporters on the eve of their series-decider in the three-T20I series that will mark an end to their one-month tour of England.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India rode on brilliant bowling and fielding at the death to defeat England by eight runs to keep the series alive.

“The way we made a comeback in last five overs, it showed character of our bowlers and fielders. That confidence will really help us to give 100 per cent to win the match tomorrow. But it will be a new day. The win puts us in a position to draw the multiformat series,” she said.

England lead 8-6 in the multi-format series.