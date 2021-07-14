India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo

PTI

New Delhi

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA president Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

“The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events,” Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India’s largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

“The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total.”

Meanwhile, the Indian sailing team on Tuesday became the first from the country’s contingent to arrive here for the Olympics which opens on July 23. The pictures of the Indian sailing team comprising Varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa, Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan and their coaches arriving at the Haneda airport were put up by the Sports Authority of India. Nethra Kumanan will compete in the laser radial event, Vishnu Saravanan in laser standard class and the pair of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa in the 49er class.

The sailing competition starts on July 25. For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Games. This is also the first time that the country will field sailors in three events. Prior to their departure for Tokyo on Monday, the sailors had been training in different countries across Europe, which were funded by the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). While Nethra was training in Spain, the duo of Thakkar and Ganapathy were preparing for the Games in Portugal. Saravanan was in Malta for his Olympics preparations. Since they arrived here from Europe, they will not be facing the stricter restrictions imposed on the other athletes arriving from India in view of the COVID-19 situation in

the country.