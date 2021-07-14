Dempo SC Academy trainees achieve 100% results in SSC exams

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The trainees at Dempo Sports Club Academy have attained 100% results in the SSC examinations for the second successive year.

From the 15 Residential Academy boys that were eligible for the SSC examinations this year, the club has managed to score 4 distinctions, 6 first class and 5 second class, setting a new standard of excellence for all Dempo Academy Trainees that will come in the future. In the academic year 2019-20, the academy had managed 1 distinction, 4 first class and 5 second class.

Appreciating the work that has gone within the organisation and all its stakeholders, the club has extended a warm hug to the staff at Fr Agnel High School, Pilar and Rekha D’Silva, both of whom have had huge roles to play in the achievement of these results.

Speaking about the achievement, Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman of Dempo Group of Companies said: “In a year on unprecedented hardship, where the boys have not been able to shine on the ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic restricting football activity in the state, I am overwhelmed with the continuous dedication they have shown and the work ethic they have managed to carry from the ground into their classrooms, bringing glory to their family and the Dempo name. In a special way I would like to congratulate the teachers, who have had a particularly tough time in the last few months and extend my thanks for the work they continue to do for

our children.”