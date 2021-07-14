A day after zero deaths, state sees 4 more COVID mortalities

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate of 3.82 per cent on Tuesday.

The deadly pandemic claimed four more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 3,101 in Goa.

As on Tuesday, Goa has 1,732 active COVID-19 cases. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,68,988 of which 1,64,155 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 115 cases, Vasco – 80 cases, Panaji- 73 cases and Mapusa – 48 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 45 cases, Bicholim – 49 cases, Pernem – 67 cases, Valpoi – 39 cases, Curchorem – 62 cases and Canacona – 57 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 14 cases, Betki – 48 cases, Candolim- 39 cases, Cansarvanem – 8 cases, Colvale – 19 cases, Corlim – 38 cases, Chimbel – 57 cases, Siolim – 71 cases, Porvorim- 61 cases, Mayem – 15 cases, Balli – 41 cases, Cansaulim – 61 cases, Chinchinim – 36 cases, Cortalim – 122 cases, Curtorim – 65 cases, Loutolim – 53 cases, Marcaim – 26 cases, Quepem – 47 cases, Sanguem – 63 cases, Shiroda- 41 cases, Dharbandora – 47 cases, Ponda – 94 cases and Navelim – 31 cases.