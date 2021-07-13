National Education Policy being implemented in Karnataka

IANS

Dharwad

The National Education Policy-2020 will be implemented from the current academic year in the institutions of the department of higher education, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the higher education portfolio, stated on Monday.

Addressing a meeting convened with educationists at Karnataka University on the New Education Policy-2020, he said NEP will be implemented in government higher education institutions by making use of LMS (learning management system) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS).

Private colleges which have good infrastructure should come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself. Other institutions should also get ready to implement this in a gradual manner, Narayana suggested.

The NEP aspires to provide global exposure to the students and also make them aware of the roots of Indian traditions, he explained.

Prof Gudasi, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka University, Dr Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairperson, State Higher Education Council, Prof Sankanuru, MLC, Dr Eshwar Bhat and representatives from several institutions were also present on the occasion.