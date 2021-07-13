Notes from the stage

St Cruz-based Madonna Fernandes wears many hats. Apart from being a tiatrist, she also plays the violin and saxophone, sings, and is also a teacher of science and mathematics

JP Pereira

Madonna Fernandes hails from St Cruz and is a bundle of talent. In tiatr, she has played serious and comic roles, she is a singer, plays the violin and the saxophone and has qualified to be a teacher in science and mathematics.

“My parents never acted but somehow while schooling, I acted on stage for various programmes organised in the village. I would also participate in monologue and poetry competitions at the state level and bagged many prizes,” she recounts.

Her break to act in tiatr came when Fr Milagres Dias, who participates in the Kala Academy Tiatr Competition, was posted to her village for some time. He was looking for a young girl who could act and play the violin. “I used to sing in village tiatr but when Father asked me to play the lead for his show, I grabbed it. The tiatr was ‘Sopnel’lim Sopnam Devalim Danam’, which bagged the first place in the ‘B’ group competition in 2017- 2018,” she says. She also bagged the Best Actress Award for

this show.

Her break on the professional stage came when Willie Silveira cast her in ‘Kor Mhojem Kalliz Tujea Kallza Sarkem’, a Lenten play that was appreciated. She did the comedy with two veterans and it was quite a treat watching her. Besides these, there was ‘On-ollkhi’ by Menino Mario Araujo and ‘Mohem’ by

Augie D’Mello.

A good singer, she has uploaded her videos on social media. One of these is an instrumental, where she plays both, the violin and the saxophone. She has also done songs of love ‘Mog Osoch’ and ‘Ho Mog Amcho’ and belted out a beautiful tribute to Santa Cruz, her village. Besides this, she acted in ‘Tumi Mhoje Govai’ a short film by Fr Leslie Bosco Rego, ‘Jezucho Rupkar’ by Peter Barbosa, and has performed on Goa Doordarshan and Prudent Media. “Fr Milagres Dias and Peter Barbosa help me with lyrics. I play violin for the Church, litanies, and also serenade at hotels. The saxophone is played for various Church functions with a brass band. I have played for two tiatrs as well. I love to do calligraphy, paint and create wealth out of waste,” she says.

To newcomers she says that no matter how talented you may be or however well you may do in life, there will be stage fear and criticism. “As Suu Kyi has said: ‘The only prison is fear, the only freedom is freedom from fear’. Overcome this fear and that will help you grow. Constructive criticism has to be accepted to improve but if one feels burdened by criticism, ignore it and move on!” she says, while urging people not to hide their God-given

talents.

“God has given all some talents. Don’t hide them as the Lord will ask us to give a report of what good we have done with this talents. Be bold and courageous, remember John Milton wrote ‘Paradise Lost’ when he was blind,” she says.

And while presently the pandemic situation has put a halt to tiatr activity, Fernandes can’t wait to be back on stage again. “Not being able to entertain people on the stage, many tiatrists have started their YouTube channels. Some have begun criticising the system. We should limit ourselves to constructive criticism and research the topic if we want to change a situation for the better,” she says, adding that she will continue to act in tiatrs besides teaching youngsters as this brings her happiness.

“I am grateful to God for the talent that He has bestowed on me and thankful to my parents and sister, Mayra, for my growth. Luis Cota taught me to play the saxophone free of cost and is always encouraging. My teacher Melita Fernandes e D’Silva, was my support to participate in various competitions. My directors, musicians and co-stars have always been helpful. I am thankful to them all,” she says. “I believe in this quote by Brigham Young: ‘You educate a man, you educate a man! You educate a woman; you educate

a generation’.”